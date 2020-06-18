Man held in UP's Bareilly for convincing youths to join terrorist organisations: Police
The UP ATS also claimed that during initial interrogation, Inamul had accepted that he used to convince youths to join terrorist organisations. A detailed investigation is underway to trace Inamul's accomplices, the spokesperson said..PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:47 IST
A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district for allegedly trying to convince youths to join terrorist organisations, officials said here on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested Muhammad Inamul, a resident of Bareilly, a spokesperson said.
The scrutiny of Inamul’s Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram accounts revealed that he was convincing youths to join terrorist outfits in the name of ‘jihad’, the ATS spokesperson alleged. He also said some files saved on Inamul's mobile phone allegedly contained literature on Al-Qaeda.
The suspect was produced before a court and sent to 10-day police remand, the spokesperson said. The UP ATS also claimed that during initial interrogation, Inamul had accepted that he used to convince youths to join terrorist organisations.
A detailed investigation is underway to trace Inamul's accomplices, the spokesperson said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Bareilly district
- AlQaeda
ALSO READ
256 Shramik Special trains cancelled by state govts since May 1; Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh top defaulters: Rlys.
242 trains originated from railway stations in Delhi since May 1; 101 went to Uttar Pradesh, 111 trains terminated in Bihar: Officials.
Uttar Pradesh: Temples prepare to reopen on June 8
No ‘prasad’ in temples, no touching of idols: UP issues ‘unlock’ guidelines UP-UNLOCK-GUIDELINES Lucknow Jun 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued g'
Gayatri Projects wins Rs 146 cr water supply project in Uttar Pradesh