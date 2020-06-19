Madhya Pradesh: Two trucks carrying fertilisers looted in Shajapur
Two trucks carrying fertilisers were allegedly looted by farmers in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.
AK Harsola, CEO of District Cooperative Bank said that complaint will be filed after a detailed report of the incident is received.
Harsola said, "We're looking into the matter. We'll file a complaint after getting a detailed report." (ANI)
