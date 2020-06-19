Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab raises ex gratia for martyrs' kin to Rs 50 lakh

The decision of giving ex gratia of Rs 10 to 12 lakh to the family of a martyr was taken in 1999. On Wednesday, the CM had announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 12 lakh each for the families of Naib Subedars Satnam Singh and Mandeep Singh and Rs 10 lakh each for Sepoys Gurtej Singh and Gurbinder Singh.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-06-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 09:21 IST
Punjab raises ex gratia for martyrs' kin to Rs 50 lakh

The Punjab government has decided to raise the ex gratia payment to families of soldiers killed in action from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The state government took the decision on Thursday night saying “this is the least we can do for our brave” soldiers.

“Punjab Government has decided to increase the ex gratia amount for our soldiers killed in action from Rs 10 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh, along with a job to the Next-of-Kin," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted. “This is the least we can do for our brave servicemen who make the supreme sacrifice for our motherland,” he said.

The state government gives Rs 10 to 12 lakh to the families of fallen soldiers. Besides, it also offers a government job to a next of kin of the martyr, hailing from Punjab. The decision of giving ex gratia of Rs 10 to 12 lakh to the family of a martyr was taken in 1999.

On Wednesday, the CM had announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 12 lakh each for the families of Naib Subedars Satnam Singh and Mandeep Singh and Rs 10 lakh each for Sepoys Gurtej Singh and Gurbinder Singh. Besides, a government job to a next of kin of the deceased was also announced.

Four soldiers, hailing from Punjab, were among twenty Army men killed in a clash with the Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. They were Naib Subedar Satnam Singh (Gurdaspur), Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh (Patiala), Sepoy Gurbinder Singh (Sangrur) and Sepoy Gurtej Singh (Mansa).

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Eyeing series against India and SA, England's women cricketers to return to training on Monday

Hopeful of a womens tri-series involving India and South Africa going ahead later this year, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB has announced that 24 of its players will return to individual training from June 22. The India womens team...

Twitter labels Trump's tweet as 'manipulated media'

Twitter Inc added a manipulated media label on a video posted on U.S. President Donald Trumps Twitter feed on Thursday that showed a doctored news clip with a misspelled banner flashing Terrified toddler runs from the racist baby. The origi...

UPDATE 1-China charges two detained Canadians with alleged espionage

Chinese prosecutors said on Friday they have charged two detained Canadians for alleged espionage, in a case that has driven a diplomatic wedge between Ottawa and Beijing.Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were ar...

Equity indices rise, Reliance Industries in focus as it becomes net debt-free

Equity benchmark indices rose marginally during early hours on Friday while the losses in IT and auto stocks were capped by gains in Reliance Industries which become net debt-free ahead of its March 2021 target. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sense...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020