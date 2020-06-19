Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19:CSIR institute to conduct clinical trials of antiviral drug Umifenovir

The CSIR -- Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) Lucknow, has got the nod for carrying out clinical trial of antiviral drug Umifenovir for treating coronavirus patients, according to a statement. The next steps of the trial are being fast tracked to enable the availability of the drug to Indian patients as soon as possible,” the statement added. CSIR labs have been trying to repurpose different drugs for treating coronavirus patients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:40 IST
COVID-19:CSIR institute to conduct clinical trials of antiviral drug Umifenovir

The CSIR -- Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) Lucknow, has got the nod for carrying out clinical trial of antiviral drug Umifenovir for treating coronavirus patients, according to a statement. The Phase III clinical trials will be carried out at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) and ERA's Lucknow Medical College & Hospital, Lucknow, it added. The drug has a good safety profile and acts by preventing entry of viruses into human cells and also by priming the immune system, it added. Umifenovir is mainly used for treatment of influenza and is available in China and Russia, and has recently come into prominence due to its potential use for COVID-19 patients. To evaluate its efficacy in Indian patients, CSIR-CDRI has taken up the clinical trial. Further, it has developed the process technology for Umifenovir in record time and licensed the economical process technology for manufacturing and marketing the drug to M/s. Medizest Pharmaceuticals Private Ltd. Goa, which has already received a test license from DCGI, it added.

Prof. Tapas Kundu, Director CSIR-CDRI, said all the raw materials for the drug are indigenously available and if the clinical trial is successful, Umifenovir can be a safe, efficacious, affordable drug against COVID-19. He added that the drug has the potential for prophylactic use. Dr Shekhar Mande, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), highlighted that this clinical trial is an integral part of the CSIR strategy of repurposing drugs for COVID-19. “The clinical trial application was processed on high priority as per the DCGIs initiative against COVID-19. The next steps of the trial are being fast tracked to enable the availability of the drug to Indian patients as soon as possible,” the statement added.

CSIR labs have been trying to repurpose different drugs for treating coronavirus patients. For the last three months, the Drug Controller General of India has allowed the use of Favipiravir drug, developed within the country by a CSIR laboratory, for clinical trials to treat coronavirus patients. In another case, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has tied up with Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd to evaluate Mycobacterium W (Mw) for faster recovery of hospitalised COVID-19 infected patients.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Australia offer Alcott support, plan full programme for MelbourneTennis Australia have offered their support to Dylan Alcott over his disappointment at the wheelchair events being cut fr...

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly gains as geopolitical tensions simmer

Mounting geopolitical tensions and fears that a second wave of COVID-19 cases could stymie a swift economic recovery set the dollar on track for its best weekly gain in a month on Friday. The worlds reserve currency, which was flat in Europ...

Take action against Bhim army chief for making derogatory comments against women: NCW to UP police

The NCW has asked UP police to take action against Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad for allegedly making derogatory and defamatory statements against women. In a letter to UP DGP H C Awasthy, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commi...

COVID-19 instilled good habits, feel recovered old patients

Novel coronavirus may have brought the world to its knees, but for some recovered elderly patients of COVID-19, it has changed their lives for the better in some aspects. A number of ageing patients in Aurangabad, who have returned home aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020