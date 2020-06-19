Weddings with 50 people in attendance to be allowed in Maha

Maharashtra Relief andRehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday saidweddings ceremonies will be allowed in the state with anattendance cap of 50 people

Wadettiwar, also minister for Disaster Management,said social distancing norms will have to be followed strictlyas well as wearing of masks, adding open spaces, residentialpremises, non-AC halls will be allowed to host such functions

A government resolution (GR) will be issued on thissubject in two days, he added.