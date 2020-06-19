'New India' would not let China commit any aggression: Harsimrat Badal
Union Food Processing and Industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said "new India" would not let China commit any aggression against it and the army was capable of dealing with any threat Harsimrat paid homage to Sepoy Gurtej Singh, one of the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives during violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh, at Birewala Dogran village in Punjab's Mansa by offering floral tributes, the minister's office said in a statement.PTI | Mansa | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:37 IST
Union Food Processing and Industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said "new India" would not let China commit any aggression against it and the army was capable of dealing with any threat
Harsimrat paid homage to Sepoy Gurtej Singh, one of the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives during violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh, at Birewala Dogran village in Punjab's Mansa by offering floral tributes, the minister's office said in a statement. She said the sacrifice of the martyrs would not be allowed to go waste. "The country's army was capable of dealing with any threat head-on and would give a resounding reply to the adversary. New India would not let China commit any aggression against it," she said
People from the martyr's village requested the minister to establish a college in the area. She assured the villagers that she would pursue the matter and asked the village panchayat to approve a resolution and forward it to her. The minister also assured the bereaved family that she will make sure that they get every facility they were entitled to from the Centre.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Harsimrat Kaur Badal
- India
- Punjab
- Mansa
- Birewala Dogran
- Ladakh
- Galwan
ALSO READ
FOCUS-Amid pandemic, investors bet on India's Jio and its giant-killer playbook
Pompeo speaks to foreign ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Israel, S Korea on COVID-19 situation
India-origin minister Alok Sharma tested for coronavirus in UK
300 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab
COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 9,304 cases, 260 deaths