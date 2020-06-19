Private bus operators associations met expert committee to discuss fare hike

Various private bus operators' associations in West Bengal on Friday met an expert committee set up by the state government for discussing representations made by them seeking various measures, including a fare hike, for survival of the private passenger transport business. The operators told the committee that running private buses with only seating capacity passengers as mandated by the government for maintaining social distancing norms, was causing operating losses for the owners, general secretary of All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannoy Samity Rahul Chatterjee said.

"We also asked for waiver of road tax during the lockdown period since it is difficult for the owners to pay so much, apart from other expenses like bank EMI and vehicle insurance with no income during the period," he said. He said that modalities of increasing the number of private buses in the city and other parts of the state, many of which have not been back on the roads after the lockdown relaxation because of fear of losses, were also discussed with the committee, which was set up on June 5 to delve into the demands of the private bus operators.

The committee has been mandated to submit its report to the government within a month. Private buses in many routes in the city are yet to be restarted, including several routes from Nagerbazar, Ruby Hospital, Garia and Behala, causing immense hardship for commuters, who have to depend mainly on government-run buses, which are unable to cope with the demand.