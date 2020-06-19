India sees highest single-day rise of 13,586 COVID-19 cases, death toll goes up to 12,573

India saw the highest single-day spike of 13,586 cases with the total count of cases crossing 3.80 lakh on Friday. With 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll has reached 12,573.

According to Health Ministry, India's total COVID-19 cases has reached 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases and 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra saw the highest single-day rise of 3,827 new COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths on Friday. The total number of cases in the state is now 1,24,331.

Tamil Nadu reported 2,115 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 54,449. The death toll rose to 666 after 41 deaths were reported today. In Delhi, the total number of cases reached 49,979 while there are 26,669 active cases. A total of 21,341 patients have been cured and treated and 1,969 persons have died due to the disease.

Twenty-seven deaths and 540 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. The state's COVID-19 count has risen to 26,198 including 18,167 cured/discharged and 1,619 deaths. Rajasthan reported 299 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths. The cumulative number of cases stands at 14,156 including 2,826 active cases and 333 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 11,426 cases. The active cases in the state are 2308, while 8632 people have been cured and discharged in the state. The death toll is 486. Uttar Pradesh has reported 817 new cases of COVID-19. There are 6,092 positive cases and the number of people cured and discharged is 9,995. The death toll is 507.

Odisha reported 165 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,677. The number of active cases stands at 1,519. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 619 including 223 active cases, 377 recovered and six deaths.

In Haryana, the total count of COVID-19 cases has reached 9,218. There are 4,528 active cases in the state. The number of cured and discharged patients is 4,556 and death toll is 134. In Karnataka, 337 new cases and 10 deaths were reported today. The total number of cases stands at 8,281 and death toll is 124.

In Kerala, the number of coronavirus cases reached 2,794. There are 1,358 active cases in the state and the number of cured or discharged patients stands at 1,415 while the death toll is 21. Assam has reported 4,777 cases of coronavirus. There are 2,114 active cases in the state and the number of people cured or discharged is 2,654. Nine patients have died in the state. (ANI)