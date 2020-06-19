Maha: Aurangabad's COVID-19 count touches 3,238

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 3,238 after 122 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, an official said. The new cases include five inmates of Harsul Central ail here, he added.

"The number of active cases is 1,279 as 1,781 people have recovered and 178 have died of the infection," he added.