Due salaries of doctors for March-Apr released: NDMC

Salaries of doctors working for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) which were due for March and April have been released, in compliance with the Delhi High Court orders, officials said on Friday. Doctors of two major hospitals under the NDMC -- Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital -- had been demanding release of salaries due for the last three months.

"As per the orders of Delhi High Court dated June 12, the salaries of JRs, SRs, DNB, PG doctors for the month of March and April was released on June 17 and June 18 respectively," a senior civic official said. The Delhi high court had on June 12 directed the NDMC to pay the salary for March to the resident doctors in its six hospitals, including Kasturba Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital by June 19.

An association of medics of civic hospitals in Delhi had earlier extended solidarity to the resident doctors of two municipal hospitals, and threatened to resort to mass resignation if the three-month salaries due to them were not paid within a week. The Municipal Corporation Doctor's Association (MCDA), set up during the time of the erstwhile unified municipal corporation of Delhi, had also sent a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking his intervention in the issue.

A copy of the letter was marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others..