Mumbai: 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital to come up in Byculla

In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases, a 1,000-bed temporary hospital is being set up at Byculla here, a civic official said on Saturday. The facility on the premises of Richardson and Cruddas Ltd will be ready by the end of the month, a release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated.

The hospital will be equipped with 300 ICU beds with oxygen supply and other facilities, it was stated. Over 300 staffers, including 50 doctors, 100 nurses and 150 ward boys and other personnel, will work at the facility, while ambulances will also be provided depending on the requirement, the official said.

The civic body has already built such temporary COVID-19 facilities at NSCI dome in Worli, NASCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, and at MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex.