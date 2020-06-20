UP: District court premises in Shahjahanpur sealed after lawyer tests COVID-19 positive

The district court premises in Shahjahanpur have been closed for 24 hours after a lawyer tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. President of the Central Bar Association (Shahjahanpur) Jaswinder Singh Bajaj, while citing the letter of the district judge Rambabu Sharma said, after a lawyer tested positive for COVID-19, the court premises have been sealed and will be opened after 24 hours. The entire premises will be sanitised, he said

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer S P Gautam said there are 91 cases of COVID-19 in the district. Of them, 49 are undergoing treatment, while 42 have recovered from the disease and have been discharged.