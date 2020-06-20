Left Menu
392 SIM cards issued on forged documents deactivated: Haryana Police

He said it has been noticed that cases of online frauds are increasing and gullible people are being cheated by fraudsters. All such fraudsters often carry out their illegal activities by obtaining SIM cards on fake ID proofs to evade arrest, he said.

Updated: 20-06-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 19:11 IST
The Haryana Police on Saturday said it has got deactivated 392 SIM cards issued between May 12 and June 15 on forged documents, in view of the rise in online frauds using such cards. Additional Director General of Police (law and order), Navdeep Singh Virk said the Cyber Crime Unit, after a thorough probe during the period, had identified the SIMs which were found to have been issued on fake and forged documents.

"To get these mobile numbers deactivated, the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India was approached as a result of which 392 mobile numbers have been deactivated by the cellular service providers," Virk said in a statement here on Saturday. He said it has been noticed that cases of online frauds are increasing and gullible people are being cheated by fraudsters.

All such fraudsters often carry out their illegal activities by obtaining SIM cards on fake ID proofs to evade arrest, he said. Highlighting certain precautionary measures, Virk said that cyber criminals are constantly looking for illegal ways to cheat people.

"Keeping this in view, it is advised to neither share any personal information like bank account, CVV (card verification value) code, OTP nor respond to suspicious links on WhatsApp or email as it could result in siphoning off funds from bank accounts," the ADGP warned..

