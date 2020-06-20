Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh COVID-19 cases now 2,076; 4 ITBP, 3 CRPF men infected

The severely Maoist-affected Sukma district recorded coronavirus cases for the first time with three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel of the 2nd battalion testing positive, the official said. Earlier in the evening, a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur died due to comorbidities, its PRO said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:17 IST
C'garh COVID-19 cases now 2,076; 4 ITBP, 3 CRPF men infected

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,076 after 49 people, including four ITBP and three CRPF troopers, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, a health official said. An elderly COVID-19 patient died due to comorbidity at a hospital here, taking the number of coronavirus fatalities in the state to 11, he said.

As many as 63 patients were discharged as well during the day, he added. "Of the new cases, 25 were from Janjgir-Champa, seven from Raigarh, six from Balrampur, four from Narayanpur, three from Sukma and two from Korba, and one each from Raipur and Bilaspur," he said.

"Four Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel of the 45th battalion tested positive in Narayanpur. They were kept in a quarantine centre of the paramilitary forces in Narayanpur town after they came back from different states and resumed duty. Earlier, seven ITBP personnel tested positive in Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon and Kondagaon districts," he said. The severely Maoist-affected Sukma district recorded coronavirus cases for the first time with three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel of the 2nd battalion testing positive, the official said.

Earlier in the evening, a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur died due to comorbidities, its PRO said. "The man was in the advanced stages of lung cancer and was shifted to AIIMS from Bilaspur on Friday. He died at 4:30pm," he added.

The number of active cases in the state now stood at 697, as 1,368 people have been discharged after recovery while 11 others have died of the infection so far. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 2,076, new cases 49, deaths 11, discharged 1,368, active cases 697, people tested so far 1,23,983.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ker CM slams state Cong chief's jibe at health minister

As the state Congress chief stuck to his Covid Rani jibe against health minister KK Shailaja and refused to apologise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the remarks as anti-women and an attempt to target one leading the ba...

Gehlot urges PM Modi to raise limit of guaranteed employment under MGNREGA

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to raise the limit of guaranteed employment under MGNREGA from 100 to 200 man-days per family. He has also urged the Centre to bear cost of mat...

U.S. prosecutor who has investigated Trump lawyer refuses to resign

A top U.S. federal prosecutor whose office has been investigating President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, refused to step down after the administration abruptly said late on Friday it was replacing him. The standoff marks...

HBO suspends show of comedian embroiled in racism row with Mexican president

Television network HBO Latin America has suspended the TV show of a Mexican comedian who angered President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his wife with a remark about their child. Chumel Torres, a Mexican comedian, has been at a centre of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020