Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt issues order notifying private empaneled hospitals to treat COVID patients

"The Department of Health and Family Welfare has ordered that private hospitals empaneled with Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme (ABArK) are notified for treatment of COVID-19 patients, referred by the Government Health Authorities," the department in a note citing the order said. It said, referral authorities include Commissioner BBMP (Bengaluru civic body), Director-Department of Health & Family Welfare, District Health Officers, District Leprosy Officers, etc.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:43 IST
Karnataka govt issues order notifying private empaneled hospitals to treat COVID patients
Due to an increasing number of cases being reported in the state, the government has decided to involve private hospitals in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order notifying private empanelled hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. "The Department of Health and Family Welfare has ordered that private hospitals empanelled with Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme (ABArK) are notified for treatment of COVID-19 patients, referred by the Government Health Authorities," the department in a note citing the order said.

It said referral authorities include Commissioner BBMP (Bengaluru civic body), Director-Department of Health & Family Welfare, District Health Officers, District Leprosy Officers, etc. Pointing out that a total of 518 private medical colleges or hospitals throughout the state are empanelled under ABArK, the note said they are permitted to admit and treat COVID-19 patients as per the government protocol and criteria.

Bengaluru has 44 such as medical colleges or hospitals. All treatment protocols as laid down by the government from time to time will be followed by the private hospitals, it further said, adding that the hospitals will be paid the appropriate package rate for COVID 19 management.

At present most of the patients suffering from coronavirus are under treatment in these government facilities. Due to an increasing number of cases being reported in the state, the government has decided to involve private hospitals in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, in a separate notification, the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services has designated three facilities in and around Bengaluru city to function as COVID Care Centres (CCC) to manage and treat asymptomatic persons, who constitute the major share among the patients. The facilities are- Sri Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram on Kanakapura Road, Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

The Administrative Head of all these facilities are instructed to get in touch with the Commissioner, BBMP immediately for making necessary arrangements for receiving and managing patients, the notification said they shall provide their infrastructure, staff, resources etc for appropriate management of COVID patients. These institutions will abide by the guidelines/ protocols/ SOPs issued by the government from time to time, it added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt extends Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for healthcare providers till Sep

The government has extended the Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for about 22 lakh healthcare providers for another three months till September as there is no respite from COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme implemented by New India Assurance was to e...

Ker CM slams state Cong chief's jibe at health minister

As the state Congress chief stuck to his Covid Rani jibe against health minister KK Shailaja and refused to apologise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the remarks as anti-women and an attempt to target one leading the ba...

Gehlot urges PM Modi to raise limit of guaranteed employment under MGNREGA

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to raise the limit of guaranteed employment under MGNREGA from 100 to 200 man-days per family. He has also urged the Centre to bear cost of mat...

U.S. prosecutor who has investigated Trump lawyer refuses to resign

A top U.S. federal prosecutor whose office has been investigating President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, refused to step down after the administration abruptly said late on Friday it was replacing him. The standoff marks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020