Maharashtra sees single-day spike of 3,874 COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra on Saturday reported a single-day rise of 3,874 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1,28,205, said the state health department.

With 160 deaths, the toll in the state is at 5,984. Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said that 136 deaths and 1,197 new cases have been reported in Mumbai, taking the total tally in the city to 65,265. The toll is at 3,559.

Mumbai's Dharavi reported seven new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 2,158. As many as 78 deaths have been reported in the area, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,95,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, including 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,831 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,948 deaths. (ANI)