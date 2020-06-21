International Yoga Day: Vadodara's Yoga Niketan organises virtual event
Yoga Niketan here organised a virtual event to observe the International Yoga Day with participants from 15 countries who performed 108 Surya Namaskar to pay gratitude to COVID-19 frontline workers.ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 21-06-2020 05:38 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 05:38 IST
Yoga Niketan here organised a virtual event to observe the International Yoga Day with participants from 15 countries who performed 108 Surya Namaskar to pay gratitude to COVID-19 frontline workers. "We pay gratitude to the COVID-19 frontline workers, who are putting their lives at risk. This year, we held a virtual event in the wake of pandemic," said Praveen, Yoga teacher.
International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. Its sixth edition falls on Sunday, which also happens to have a solar eclipse day in several parts of north India, including Delhi. The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vadodara
- Narendra Modi
- Surya Namaskar
- India
- United Nations General Assembly
- Delhi
ALSO READ
2 held for shooting video inside police station in Vadodara
PM Narendra Modi reviews Kedarnath development and reconstruction project
Apprised PM Narendra Modi of Rs 200 cr needed for developmental work in Kedarnath: Uttarakhand CM
Under PM Narendra Modi's decisive leadership, India is resolutely and collectively fighting against COVID-19 pandemic: HM Amit Shah.
PM Narendra Modi condoles death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput