MP CM Shivraj performs yoga with family, urges people to practise asanas to stay fit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday practised yoga with his family members at his residence on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Chouhan said that he performed yogasanas at home with his family members following the theme of this year 'Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family.'

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making efforts that Yoga was recognised all over the world. "With honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day in the world. Yoga has been revered in a new form. I thank the Prime Minister for his invaluable efforts," Chouhan tweeted.

"Indian culture's priceless practice, Yoga is for the welfare of world. Many yoga gurus like Yoga Guru Maharishi Patanjali, Paramahamsa Yogananda and Yoga guru Ramdev have brought Yoga discipline of India to the world through their efforts since time immemorial," Chouhan said in a series of tweets. He said Yoga provides physical and mental peace. Yoga is the most effective means of being healthy. "Yoga provides physical and mental peace. Yoga is the most effective means of being healthy and fit. This is the mode which after years of research, our maharishis and yoga gurus have given to the whole world," he further wrote.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)