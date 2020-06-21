International Yoga Day: People practice aqua yoga in Tamil Nadu's Palk Strait
People practised aqua yoga in the Palk Strait in Rameswaram on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday.ANI | Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-06-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 15:17 IST
People practised aqua yoga in the Palk Strait in Rameswaram on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday. Aqua yoga requires a person to perform the asanas in water.
The 6th International Yoga Day is being observed with the theme of 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address earlier today had said that Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet and goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent.
Chief Ministers of various states, several Union Ministers among others, performed Yoga at their residence, along with their family keeping up with the theme of the current year. The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)
