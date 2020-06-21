PHDCCI celebrates International Yoga Day with Swami Ramdev

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organized a virtual session with Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev on 'International Yoga Day and Impact of Yoga on immunity against COVID-19'.Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev opened the virtual session with chanting the Gayatri Mantra. He highlighted the benefits of practicing Yoga and encouraged to make Pranayama, Anulom Vilom, Brahmani Pranayam, and kapalbhati pranayama a daily habit as it helps in making mind and body healthy, decrease stress levels, balance energy cells and other benefits. "We need to make India Self-Reliant and one of the important step to encourage the use of Indian products. Start practicing yoga for 10-15 mins extending to 1 hour for better immunity. Doing Yoga every day in the morning can strengthen the Mental Health in the lives of the people," an official release quoted Swami Ramdev. Dr DK Aggarwal, President, PHDCCI in his presidential address highlighted the growing need for practicing Yoga every day as it helps to boost immunity and stabilize the nervous system.

"Yoga has united the people of the world and, it has been one of the most widely practiced forms of spiritual exercise in the world. He highlighted the physical, emotional, and spiritual benefits of Yoga," he said. The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)