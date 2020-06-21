Left Menu
New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.40 pm.

. DES42 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana records 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 412 fresh cases Chandigarh: The death toll due to COVID-19 in Haryana on Sunday rose to 160 with 11 fresh fatalities, while the total number of cases in the state climbed to 10,635 as 412 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department bulletin said.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.40 pm. . DEL42 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Four militants, including a Pakistani, killed by security forces in Srinagar, Kulgam Srinagar: Four militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Kulgam districts during the past 24 hours, a senior police official said on Sunday. .

DEL32 UKD-NEPAL-PROPAGANDA Nepal's FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs Pithoragarh (U’Khand): Nepal’s FM radio channels close to the border with India are broadcasting propaganda to back Kathmandu’s claim on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, residents in India’s border villages said. . DES35 PB-SAD-AMARINDER India-China standoff: SAD slams Punjab CM for statements aimed at 'inflaming passions' Chandigarh: The SAD on Sunday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of “undermining” the Government of India with his statements aimed at “inflaming passions” and asked him to leave soldiering to the Army. .

DEL60 UP-VIRUS-DEATHS With 21 fatalities, UP's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 550 Lucknow: As many as 21 COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 550 in the state, a senior state government official said. . DES42 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana records 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 412 fresh cases Chandigarh: The death toll due to COVID-19 in Haryana on Sunday rose to 160 with 11 fresh fatalities, while the total number of cases in the state climbed to 10,635 as 412 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department bulletin said. .

DES44 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA Noida: One death, 49 news virus cases; total count 1,419 Noida (UP): One more person died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar as 49 fresh cases pushed the district’s infection tally to 1,419 on Sunday, an official data stated. . DES37 PB-VIRUS-CASES One death, 122 fresh cases in Punjab; total count 4,074 Chandigarh: The Punjab health authorities on Sunday reported one more coronavirus death as 122 fresh infections surfaced, taking the total to 4,074 cases and 99 deaths. .

DES11 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Four more deaths, 154 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan rose to 341 on Sunday with four more fatalities, while the cases climbed to 14,691 after 154 people tested positive, officials said. . DES3 RJ-SALASAR TEMPLE Salasar temple to open after July 31 Jaipur: The famous Salasar temple in Rajasthan's Churu district will not open for devotees before July 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the temple management. .

DES21 HR-LD ECLIPSE Solar eclipse: No fair, only simple religious ceremony this time in Kurukshetra Kurukshetra: A simple religious ceremony was held on the banks of the Brahma Sarovar here on Sunday as the administration had decided not to allow any fair this time on the occasion of solar eclipse amid the coronavirus pandemic.. .

