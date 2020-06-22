Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global ban needed on bogus ‘conversion therapy’, argues UN rights expert

The report lays out that the “therapy” is based on the false and wholly unscientific belief that people who do not adhere to culturally prescribed norms regarding identity are ill, and that their sexual orientation or gender identity (SOGI) can and should be changed.

UN News | Updated: 22-06-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 07:26 IST
Global ban needed on bogus ‘conversion therapy’, argues UN rights expert
“Conversion therapy” targets a specific group on the exclusive basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, with the targeted aim of interfering in their personal integrity and autonomy.  Image Credit: Flickr

"Conversion therapy" is built on the false premise that it can alter the sexual orientation of gender diverse people, and many more countries around the world need to recognize its "dehumanizing" and deeply corrosive impact, according to a UN report that's before the UN Human Rights Council this month.

UN Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, Victor Madrigal-Borloz, will present his findings to the global human rights body, during what is celebrated across the world as LGBT Pride Month, calling for a global ban on the dangerous and deeply harmful practice.

The report lays out that the "therapy" is based on the false and wholly unscientific belief that people who do not adhere to culturally prescribed norms regarding identity are ill, and that their sexual orientation or gender identity (SOGI) can and should be changed.

"The degrading nature of many conversion therapy practices, including physical abuse, electroshock therapy, pseudo-medical procedures, and the use of anti-LGBT epithets and slurs, contribute to an overall dehumanizing environment towards persons with diverse SOGI", said the independent UN expert.

Moreover, it not only inflicts severe pain and suffering but also leaves physical and long-lasting psychological damage.

"Such practices aim (or claim to aim) at changing people from gay, lesbian or bisexual to heterosexual, and from trans or gender diverse to cisgender", he added.

Ignoring the truth

Back in 2012, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) noted that conversion therapies not only had no medical justification but also represented a severe threat to the health and human rights of the affected persons.

Four years ago, in 2016, the World Psychiatric Association reportedly found that "no sound scientific evidence that innate sexual orientation can be changed".

And just this year, the Independent Forensic Expert Group (IFEG) of health specialists, declared that conversion therapy is a form of deception, false advertising and fraud.

Yet, "conversion therapy" continues to be practised in a multitude of countries, across all regions of the world.

A lucrative scam

Private and public mental health-care providers, faith-based organizations, traditional healers and State agents are all perpetrators of this intervention – often supported by family, community members and political authorities.

"Faith-based organizations and religious authorities, in particular, operate in a space surrounded by blurred lines, advising the family and victim and often promoting or providing the practices alone or in partnership with others", Mr Madrigal-Borloz said in his report.

It is such a lucrative business around the world that "conversion therapy" is even being marketed.

Young people disproportionally subjected

The UN envoy cites a recent global survey that suggests that 4 out of 5 persons subjected to the practice, were younger than 25 at the time and, of those, roughly half were under the age of 18.

For example, the Malaysian Government has promoted the practise in line with adopted plans to curb "immoral" behaviours, which include same-sex relationships.

And while it does not change a person's sexual orientation, it does inflict long-lasting damage, including significant loss of self-esteem, anxiety, social isolation and suicidal ideation.

Against international law

"Conversion therapy" targets a specific group on the exclusive basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, with the targeted aim of interfering in their personal integrity and autonomy.

This contradicts international human rights law, which is guided by the fundamental principles of universality, equality and non-discrimination, making the practice "inherently discriminatory", upheld the UN expert.

Moreover, against the backdrop that sexually diverse or gender-diverse people are morally, spiritually or physically substandard individuals who must be modified to remedy that inferiority, it may also violate the prohibition of torture and ill-treatment, depending on the severity of physical and mental pain and suffering inflicted.

Finally, this practice also violates the right to health, including freedom from non-consensual medical treatment.

Stemming the practice

In his report, Mr Madrigal-Borloz called for a global ban on "conversion therapy".

He also recommended that States ensure that public funds do not support the prohibited practices and that punishment is meted out for non-compliance.

Other proposals include that countries carry out awareness-raising campaigns among parents, families and communities on the invalidity and ineffectiveness of the intervention, along with the damages it causes.

Furthermore, nations should urgently carry out measures to protect children and young people from "conversion therapy".

"Pathologization, demonization and criminalization of LGBT persons play a definitive role in perpetuating violence and discrimination", concluded the UN expert.

Independent experts are appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council to examine and report back on a specific human rights theme or a country situation. The positions are honorary and the experts are not UN staff, nor are they paid for their work.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mohammad Irfan says he's 'fine' after rumours of death on social media

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan has confirmed that hes fine after rumours of his death started circulating on social media. The pacer said that all the reports saying he had been in a car accident were fake and baseless.Some social media outl...

Sikh abducted in Afghanistan, Afghan American Sikhs seek India's support

By Reena Bhardwaj An Afghanistan Sikh was abducted from the Paktia province in Eastern Afghanistan four days ago, confirmed the Afghan Sikh community living in the United States.The man identified as Nidhan Singh, hails from Tsamkani distri...

Shikhar Dhawan, VVS Laxman condole demise of Rajinder Goel

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday paid his tributes to the former first-class cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away yesterday at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues. Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers...

Motor racing-NASCAR to investigate after noose found in Wallace's garage

NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in a garage stall at Talladega belonging to Bubba Wallace, the only African-American competing in its top Cup series. Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020