Mumbai: Two boys drown in sea off Marve beach

Two teenaged boys drowned in the sea off Mumbai's Marve beach, a fire brigade official said on Monday. Six boys from Azmi Nagar locality in Malvani area here went for a walk near the Marve beach around 5.30 pm on Sunday following which they ventured into the waters, he said.

Two of them went into the deep waters and got swept away by the waves. The other four boys then alerted some locals who informed the police. Later, the police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and a rescue team fished out the body of a 13-year- old-boy around 8 pm, the official said.

The body of the other 16-year-old boy was recovered on Monday morning, after the search operation was halted late Sunday night due to darkness, he said..