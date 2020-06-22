Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh face-off: BJP hits back at Manmohan Singh

In a series of tweets after Singh took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the ongoing stand-off with China, Nadda said the senior Congress leader and his party should stop "insulting" our forces repeatedly and questioning their valour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:29 IST
Ladakh face-off: BJP hits back at Manmohan Singh

In a scathing counter-attack on Manmohan Singh, BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday that he as prime minister "abjectly surrendered" hundreds of square kilometres of India's land to China and presided over 600 incursions made by the neighbouring country between 2010 and 2013. In a series of tweets after Singh took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the ongoing stand-off with China, Nadda said the senior Congress leader and his party should stop "insulting" our forces repeatedly and questioning their valour. They did this post the air strikes and surgical strikes, the BJP president said, asking the Congress to understand the true meaning of national unity, especially in such times. "Dr Manmohan Singh belongs to the same party which: Helplessly surrendered over 43,000 KM of Indian territory to the Chinese! During the UPA years saw abject strategic and territorial surrender without a fight. Time and again belittles our forces.

"One only wishes that Dr. Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of India’s land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!" Nadda tweeted. In his first remarks on the Ladakh face-off, the former prime minister said Modi must be mindful of the implications of his words and cannot allow China to use them as a vindication of its position. Noting that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership, Singh called upon the prime minister to ensure justice for soldiers who died defending India's territorial integrity.

Hitting back, Nadda said Singh’s statement is mere "wordplay". Sadly, the conduct and actions of top leaders of the Congress party will not make any Indian believe such statements, he added. Remember, this is the same Congress that always questions and demoralises our armed forces, he said. "India fully trusts and supports PM Narendra Modi. 130 crore Indians have seen his administrative experience in some of the most testing times, particularly how he has always put the well-being of the nation over and above everything else," he said. Nadda said Singh rightly calls for unity. He then added that these strong words on paper fall flat when people see exactly who is vitiating the atmosphere of unity.

'Hope Dr. Singh is able to prevail on his own party at least," he said..

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Japan to withdraw bid for 2023 women's World Cup

The Japan Football Association is expected to pull out of bidding for the 2023 Womens World Cup. The Japanese news agency Kyodo on Monday reported the pending withdrawal and cited unnamed sources at the JFA.That would clear the way for a jo...

India's economic recovery more likely to be 'U' or 'W' shaped and not 'V': Analysts

Indias economic recovery is more likely to be a U or W shaped rather than V as the impact of COVID-19 will be profound on a nation that was already struggling for growth prior to the pandemic, analysts said. Before the onset of COVID, India...

Better coaching system is helping us scout good players: Bibiano Fernandes

India U-16 head coach Bibiano Fernandes attributed to the batch-wise improvement of his team to the fact that there are more educated coaches at the grassroots level in the country at the moment. The change of coach education has revolution...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

South Korea is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus infections, health authorities said. Brazil officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.98 million people have been reported to be infected by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020