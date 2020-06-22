Amit Shah reviews situation after earthquake tremors in Mizoram
Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone, Shri Amit Shah said, "I assured him all possible support from the Central Government."
The Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Mr Zoramthanga and reviewed the situation after the earthquake tremors in the state. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone, Shri Amit Shah said, "I assured him all possible support from the Central Government."
Mr Zoramthanga thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for their assurance of support.
(With Inputs from PIB)
