Left Menu
Development News Edition

NITI Aayog CEO lists ten best practices to combat COVID-19

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday shared ten best practices in a bid to bolster India's efforts against Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:40 IST
NITI Aayog CEO lists ten best practices to combat COVID-19
NITI Aayog CEO on Amitabh Kant (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday shared ten best practices in a bid to bolster India's efforts against Covid-19 pandemic. The first step says that testing has to be extensive since it is the most powerful tool to defeat Covid-19. "Global and Indian success stories have strategies grounded in a robust testing mechanism," it said.

Citing the example of New Zealand, Kant said that country ramped up its diagnostic testing and was able to eliminate the virus and added that the success of Indian states like Kerala and Karnataka can be attributed to their willingness and resolve to test more. Second, he said that contact tracing has to be rigorous. "The example of South Korea shows that a robust contact-tracing strategy is a must. In New Zealand, an innovative model encourages people to scan QR codes placed at different locations to create a repository of their movement."

The third practice that Kant advocates is the effective and timely treatment to ensure a high recovery rate, saying that it can be achieved through timely reporting of symptoms, early identification and admission of high-risk individuals. The fourth is institutional quarantine -- the virus has to be tackled at the source and countries that were able to proactively impose quarantine on incoming passengers at airports are better off today, he said.

The fifth practice should be stringent employment of containment measure. "Lockdowns cannot be a permanent solution and this is where stringent containment comes into the picture," he added. The sixth measure stressed that the maximum use of data analytics and to bring data transparency to draw meaningful insights to help guide strategies.

Seventh is the leverage technology. "Manual interventions have to be supplemented by cutting-edge technologies that should form the backbone of efforts," he said. Moreover, enforcement plays a major role in ensuring that rules that have been instituted to curb the spread of the virus are observed strictly.

The ninth practice is online training and protocols that help impart knowledge to frontline workers to ensures that they are aware of the necessary protocols, emerging trends and relevant best practices in areas. Lastly, Kant said that public adherence and community participation is a must since efforts of the government are futile unless observed by citizens. (ANI)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As Lebanon sinks into crisis, fear of crime grows

Vincent al-Boustanis local council, in a small town north of Lebanons capital, runs a tight ship staff and volunteers conduct 247 patrols, cameras monitor the streets, and motorcycles are banned after 9 pm.Boustani believes this is the best...

ANALYSIS-Changing of guard at top German court signals de-escalation for ECB

Changes to the composition of Germanys top court are likely to make it less confrontational towards the European Central Bank following a ruling about bond purchases that sent shockwaves around Europe, according to two sources close to the ...

Andhra Pradesh reports 443 new COVID-19 positive cases, tally reaches 9,372

Andhra Pradesh has reported 443 new COVID-19 positive cases, five deaths while 83 persons have been discharged in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 9,372, said State Command Control Room. The total num...

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q4 profit falls over 90 pc at Rs 3 cr

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday reported 90.5 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 2.60 crore for March quarter 2019-20 due to higher provisions for bad loans and contingencies. The bank had posted a profit of Rs 27.61 crore in January-March peri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020