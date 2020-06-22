Left Menu
Aaditya Thackeray writes to Javadekar, opposing proposed auction of mine site near Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that he has written to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, opposing the proposed auction of a mine site near Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:46 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that he has written to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, opposing the proposed auction of a mine site near Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. In a series of tweets, Thackeray said, "I have written to the Union Minister for @moefcc Prakash Javadekar ji on the issue of the proposed auction of a mine site near Tadoba- Andhari Tiger Reserve, opposing the auction. We cannot have such destruction of our wildlife corridors."

"Twice before, once in 1999 and then around 2011, the auction has been scrapped after evaluation. Then why once again must we waste time and energy over a futile process when we know that it will destroy the wildlife corridor of Tadoba and Andhari?" he said in another tweet. "Back then, an almost a decade ago, the then Minister @Jairam_Ramesh ji had stopped this destruction. He had got the area surveyed and reports suggest that the mine site is not suitable at all. I urge union minister @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar ji to protect this area again," he added in another tweet. (ANI)

