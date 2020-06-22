Left Menu
Border Management Secretary reviews road construction along LAC with China

Sanjeeva Kumar, Secretary (Border Management) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday reviewed the border infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) second time in a week and decided to speed up the road construction along with China border.

Updated: 22-06-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:58 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

MHA sources told ANI that 32 roads along the India-China border were reviewed in the meeting and it was decided to speed up the work and complete the ongoing projects as quickly as possible. The high-level meeting related to border infrastructure held in the MHA and was attended by officials of Border Road Organization, ITBP and CPWD as well.

"In Ladakh region, three important road construction is underway by Border Road Organization (BRO) and decided to complete the project within the time frame and whatever facilities needed for construction agency will be provided on an urgent basis by the government," MHA sources told ANI. The meeting assumes significance amid India-China standoff and China is also objecting to India's infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control.

The Government of India already clarified that road construction along LAC will continue and India would not come under pressure of China to stop such important ongoing projects. (ANI)

