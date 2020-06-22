Left Menu
Amid COVID-19 crisis, opportunity for exporters in J&K to make use of virtual fairs

EPCH is inviting overseas buyers representing chain of stores, retailers and e-commerce businesses to connect to the exquisite range of hand-made products being offered by exporters from all over the country. Similarly, for India Carpet Expo, Virtual Exhibition, CEPC aims to restart online business of handmade carpets to cater to the demand of the Indian handmade carpets post-pandemic.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:29 IST
To ensure business continuity amidst COVID-19 pandemic, the Handicrafts and Handloom department has urged exporters and businessmen from Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the virtual fairs being organised by Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) and Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) in July and August this year. While EPCH is organising the 49th IHGF Delhi Fair, Virtual Edition from July 13 to July 18, the CEPC is holding India Carpet Expo, Virtual Exhibition from August 21 to August 25, an official spokesman said on Monday.

The online registration for CEPC Virtual Fair shall close on June 30 and the EPCH has extended the date of filing online applications for interested participants from Jammu and Kashmir till June 26, which otherwise was closed, the spokesman said. "The virtual fairs shall provide a great opportunity to businessmen and exporters to sell their world-famous hand-made products made by the finest craftsmen from Jammu and Kashmir. Virtual trade shows seem to be the only viable solution and marketing tool available to both seller and buyer to meet and interact online, understand each other's requirements and keep the business going," he said.

The exporters and businessmen belonging to handicrafts and handloom sector are facing stiff challenges to showcase their products, services and capabilities to potential buyers affecting their businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spokesman said during 2019-20, J&K exported handicraft products worth Rs 935.25 crore, thus generating a sizable foreign exchange.

For the 49th IHGF Virtual Fair, EPCH is using technology that will make communication and transacting business between buyers and sellers a pleasurable experience in the age of social distancing, he said. EPCH is inviting overseas buyers representing chain of stores, retailers and e-commerce businesses to connect to the exquisite range of hand-made products being offered by exporters from all over the country.

Similarly, for India Carpet Expo, Virtual Exhibition, CEPC aims to restart online business of handmade carpets to cater to the demand of the Indian handmade carpets post-pandemic. It will be the first of its kind initiative to bridge the gap between markets and demand of handmade carpets across the globe, he added.

