Entire nation delighted by SC's decision of allowing Jagannath Rath Yatra, says Amit Shah

Hours after the Supreme Court decision of allowing the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the entire nation is delighted by the decision. In a series of tweets, he expressed his happiness over the Supreme Court's decision.

"Today is a special day for all of us, particularly our Odia sisters and brothers as well as devotees of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji. The entire nation is delighted by the decision of the Supreme Court to ensure the Rath Yatra goes on," he tweeted. In another tweet, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating consultations.

" It makes me, as well as crores of devotees across India happy that PM @narendramodi not only understood the sentiment of the devotees but also initiated consultations which ensured that the great traditions of our land are observed," he said in the tweet. "Last evening, as per the instructions of PM @narendramodi, I spoke to Gajapati Maharaj Ji (The King of Puri) and the respected Shankaracharya Ji of Puri and sought their views on the Yatra. This morning, on PM's instructions, I also spoke to the Solicitor General," he added in another tweet.

Congratulating the people of Odisha, Shah tweeted, "Considering the urgency and importance of the matter, it was placed in front of a vacation bench of the Supreme Court and the hearing took place this afternoon, which paved the way for the important decision by the SC. Congratulations to the people of Odisha." The Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19.

SC had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year.