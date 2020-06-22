Maha: Amravati COVID-19 count reaches 438 as 8 test positive

Maha: Amravati COVID-19 count reaches 438 as 8 test positivePTI | Amravati | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:48 IST
The number of COVID-19cases in Amravati in Maharashtra touched 438 on Monday aftereight people tested positive, while the number of peopledischarged reached 300, an official said
The 13 discharged on Monday include a 20-year-oldwoman and her child who was born on June 15 in a COVID carecentre here, he added
Badnera town in the district has the maximum 58 cases,he informed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amravati
- Maharashtra
- Badnera
- COVID