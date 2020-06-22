Dharavi reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 2,184

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,184, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. No fresh death was reported from the area, once a coronavirus hotspot, in the last 24 hours, he said.

The death toll so far stands at 80. He said 1,060 of the 2,184 cases have been discharged from hospitals.