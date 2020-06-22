Left Menu
Dharavi reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 2,184

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,184, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.No fresh death was reported from the area, once a coronavirus hotspot, in the last 24 hours, he said. The death toll so far stands at 80.He said 1,060 of the 2,184 cases have been discharged from hospitals.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

