Maha: Aurangabad sees 126 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths on Monday

Maha: Aurangabad sees 126 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths on MondayPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:04 IST
The number of COVID-19 casesin Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 3,656 as 126people tested positive on Monday, an official said
The number of deaths due to the infection touched 202as 11 people lost their lives to the infection till Mondaynight, he informed
The number of active cases in the district is 1,408,he added.
