Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roads cracked, houses damaged as two back-to-back earthquakes jolt Mizoram; PM assures help

No casualties have been reported so far. Several houses and buildings in Champhai, including two churches in Zokhawthar, have been damaged in the quake, an official said, adding that the tremors caused cracks on highways and roads at several places.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:10 IST
Roads cracked, houses damaged as two back-to-back earthquakes jolt Mizoram; PM assures help
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two back-to-back earthquakes struck Mizoram within a gap of 12 hours, causing damage to houses and cracks on roads at several places and prompting the government to sound a rain and landslide alert, officials said on Monday. A 5.1-magnitude tremor rocked Saitaul district at 4:16 pm on Sunday, followed by a 5.3-magnitude quake in Champhai district at 4.10 am on Monday. No casualties have been reported so far.

Several houses and buildings in Champhai, including two churches in Zokhawthar, have been damaged in the quake, an official said, adding that the tremors caused cracks on highways and roads at several places. The full extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained, he added.

An official statement said Mizoram could witness heavy to very heavy rain in the next five days and there was a possibility of landslides and mudslides. "People, especially in landslide-prone areas, are asked to be alert and take precaution to avert casualties," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Chief Minister Zoramthanga of all possible support from the Centre. "Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Zoramthanga Ji, on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre," the prime minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Zoramthanga and took stock of the situation. In a tweet, Zoramthanga thanked both the prime minister and the Union home minister.

He said an assessment of the damage has been undertaken by the local MLA and district administration. Quoting the National Centre for Seismology, an official of the state Geology and Mineral Resource Department said Monday's earthquake occurred at 4.10 am and the epicentre was at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the India-Myanmar border.

It occurred at a depth of 20 km, he said. The epicentre of Sunday's earthquake was 12 kilometres from Ngopa town, officials said.

Another quake of magnitude 4.6 occurred on June 18 in an area 98 kilometres southeast of Champhai town. Champhai Deputy Commissioner Maria C T Zuali told PTI that at least 36 buildings, including two churches and government properties, were partially damaged at Zokhawthar.

She said the destruction took place in around seven villages within the Khawbung rural development block in Champhai district, according to the latest report on Monday evening. The DC said the district administration launched a call centre where village councils could submit damage reports.

Chief Minister of neighbouring Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, said he hoped that the effect of the earthquake in Mizoram was minimal and people were safe. "People of Tripura are always with Mizoram," he added.

The Northeast falls in the high seismic zone and earthquakes are frequent. A minor earthquake on 2.8 magnitude hit Nagaland around 12.40 pm on Monday. The epicentre was 44 km away from Kohima, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Cowboys C Frederick wins Halas Award

Retired Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick was named the winner of the 2020 George S. Halas Courage Award on Monday. The Professional Football Writers of America made Frederick just the second Cowboys player to receive the honor, joinin...

Jan Vertonghen, Michel Vorm extend contract with Tottenham

Tottenham on Monday announced that Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm have agreed to extend their contracts until the end of the 201920 season. Both players contracts were due to expire at the end of this month.However, this extensio...

Israel says defense exports were worth USB 7.2B last year

Israels defense exports reached USD 7.2 billion last year, the Defense Ministry said Monday, a 5 per cent drop from 2018, with most sales for missiles, rockets and air defense systems. The figure represented an 23 per cent decline from 2017...

MP: FY and SY graduation students to be promoted sans exams

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to promote first and second year students of graduation courses along with students in the second semester of post-graduation without conducting exams in view of the coronavirus situation. Sep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020