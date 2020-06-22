3,721 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, total count crosses 1.35 lakh

Left Menu
With 3,721 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 1,35,796.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 3,721 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 1,35,796. Sixty-two more patients have succumbed to COVID-19 and the total number of deaths in the state has gone up to 6,283.

A total of 1,962 patients were discharged on Monday taking the total number of discharged patients to 67,706. According to the state Health Department, there are 61,793 active cases in the state. Mumbai has reported a total of 67,586 cases and 3,737 persons have died due to the disease. Thane is the second worst-hit in the state with 25,390 cases and 732 deaths.

India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday with an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths. (ANI)

