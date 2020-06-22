Centre profiteering from hike in fuel prices: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said petrol and diesel prices have been raised for the 16th consecutive day during the period of unprecedented hardship that common people are facing due to COVID-19

He asked the Centre to explain to the people, why prices are being hiked continuously for 16 days

"Government should give the benefit of reduced international oil prices to the public, instead the government is profiteering from it," Gehlot said in a tweet.