Maharashtra Congress minister Thorat calls on Governor

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Monday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here. Thorat, who is also the Maharashtra Congress chief, said it was a "courtesy" meeting.

"Today met @maha_governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. It was a courtesy call," Thorat tweeted after the meeting. The Congress is one of the constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.