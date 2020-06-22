Left Menu
COVID-19: Over 4.78 lakh calls received in control room set up by Haryana

The spokesman said in a statement that the calls were mainly related to the Health Department, Transport, and Food and Supplies Department. "For enquiries related to health and coronavirus, the caller was given information sought, while the calls related to ration and food packets were forwarded to the nodal officers at district-level through WhatsApp," the statement said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:53 IST
Over 4.78 lakh calls were received in state-level control room set up by various government departments of Haryana for supporting residents during the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. From the time the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March, till the 21st of June, 4,78,369 calls were received, of which 4,54,000 were answered during the period, an official spokesman said here on Monday.

He said that out of the total calls received, 1,40,096 were related to health and 3,06,684 were general in nature. He said that 95 per cent of the calls were successfully answered with an average waiting time of less than 10 seconds. Also, tele-counselling was made available to 31,592 people. The spokesman said in a statement that the calls were mainly related to the Health Department, Transport, and Food and Supplies Department. “For enquiries related to health and coronavirus, the caller was given information sought, while the calls related to ration and food packets were forwarded to the nodal officers at district-level through WhatsApp,” the statement said. Calls related to non-compliance of law and order and lockdown norms were passed on to the Nodal Officer, he said.

