BJP MLA tests COVID-19 positive in Assam

Assam BJP MLA Krishendu Paul tested COVID-19 positive on Monday, an official said. Paul, an MLA from the ruling party in the state, was tested during the ongoing Assam Targeted Surveillance Programme (ATSP) on Sunday and his report came as positive on Monday evening, Karimganj district Joint Director of Health A Dattari said.

The MLA, who represents Patharkandi in the state assembly, has been admitted to the Karimganj Civil Hospital's COVID ward, he said. Paul has no travel history and his home has been declared a containment zone by the district administration.

All his family members have been quarantined and their samples have been taken for testing, he said. Assam has so far reported 5,586 positive cases with 2,053 active cases, 3,521 patients discharged from hospitals, nine deaths and three cases that migrated out of the state.