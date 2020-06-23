Left Menu
Delhi WCD minister visits Sanskar Ashram Complex, asks PWD to start repair work

Following complaints about the poor upkeep of the Sanskar Ashram complex, Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visited the premises on Monday and directed PWD officials to start the repair work at the earliest, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 01:36 IST
Delhi WCD minister visits Sanskar Ashram Complex, asks PWD to start repair work

Following complaints about the poor upkeep of the Sanskar Ashram complex, Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visited the premises on Monday and directed PWD officials to start the repair work at the earliest, an official statement said. Senior Public Works Department (PWD) officials accompanied the minister for an inspection of the premises, it said.

Gautam visited Home for Girls and Home for Boys, SC/ST Hostel for Boys and Girls at Sanskar Ashram, Dilshad Garden. There were many complaints about the maintenance of the building located in this complex, the statement said.

The plaster was falling from the ceiling, which can lead to an accident, it said. Gautam directed the PWD to start the repair work immediately.

Sanskar Ashram Complex houses the Delhi Scheduled Caste Welfare Department office, the SC/ST/OBC Hostel for Boys and Hostel for Girls, the District Office of Social Welfare, homes under the Women and Child Development and the office of the welfare committee. "The children are being properly attended to by the staff here. But the building is in a poor condition and needs immediate repair. The ceiling plaster is falling off, causing the possibility of an accident. I have ordered the PWD officials to repair this complex immediately," Gautam said.

The minister has been inspecting the various homes run by the Women and Child Development Department for several days..

