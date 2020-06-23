Left Menu
Puri prepares to hold Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra

Preparations were made for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra with the fire and disaster management department sanitising the grand road in Puri, Odisha on Monday night. The local administration is ensuring that all health guidelines are followed during the yatra.

ANI | Puri (Odisha) | Updated: 23-06-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 09:50 IST
Balwant Singh, District Magistrate of Puri on Monday speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Balwant Singh, District Magistrate of Puri told ANI, "We are taking all precautions to ensure the restrictions imposed by Supreme Court on COVID-19 management during this unprecedented Rath Yatra."

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the state has imposed restriction of movement starting from Monday 9 pm to Wednesday 2 pm. "Only authorised people who will be participating in rituals, rath pulling and service providers will be given passes. Whereas no devotees will be allowed on the road until the Chariot reaches the Gundicha temple," said Singh. "We will be ensuring that the participants are wearing masks and are following social distancing norms," he added.

Singh also informed that the authorities will be performing the COVID-19 test for the participants as the temple administration is taking care of the rituals. "It is challenging but with the help of stakeholders and people of the state, we'll be able to do the rituals on time. I would appeal that we have to ensure the guidelines and conditions imposed by SC in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, " Singh further said.

The Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19. Apex had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year. (ANI)

