Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-CEO of Wirecard Markus Braun arrested in case over missing billions

Markus Braun resigned on Friday after the company disclosed that auditors couldn't find accounts containing the money. On Monday, Wirecard said it has concluded that the money probably doesn't exist.Last week, the company disclosed that auditors couldn't find accounts containing the 1.9 billion euros and postponed its annual report.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:09 IST
Ex-CEO of Wirecard Markus Braun arrested in case over missing billions
Image Credit: ANI

The former CEO of German payment service provider Wirecard has been arrested in an accounting scandal that centers on a missing sum of 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion), prosecutors in Munich said Tuesday. Markus Braun resigned on Friday after the company disclosed that auditors couldn't find accounts containing the money.

On Monday, Wirecard said it has concluded that the money probably doesn't exist. Wirecard AG was once regarded as a star of the growing financial technology sector, but its shares have fallen sharply after the company became the subject of multiple Financial Times reports about accounting irregularities in its Asian operations.

Wirecard disputed the reports, which started in February 2019, and said it was the victim of speculators. Last week, the company disclosed that auditors couldn't find accounts containing the 1.9 billion euros and postponed its annual report. On Friday, Braun resigned and was replaced by James Freis.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 cr construction workers get nearly Rs 5K cr cash aid in lockdown

New Delhi, Jun 23 PTI&#160;Two crore building and other construction workers BOCW received cash assistance of Rs 4,957 crores during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Ministry of Labour Employment said on Tuesday. In a significant move, t...

Beijing coronavirus testing to enter 'fast track' as cases mount

Beijings mass testing for the new coronavirus will soon enter a fast track as the citys testing capacity expands, a senior municipal health official said on Tuesday, following a sudden return of COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago.The city of mor...

4 terrorist killed by security forces in Pakistan

Pakistans security forces on Tuesday killed four terrorists in the exchange of fire in the countrys northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. According to the Counter Terrorism Department CTD officials, the terrorists were hidi...

Personal beauty services free to operate under strict conditions

Its goodbye to bad hair days as salons and many other personal beauty services are now free to operate, under strict conditions.The Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has given the green light for formal and infor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020