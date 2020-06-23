Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:07 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 2:48 p.m.

Two more people test positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya as state's tally rises to 46. 2:43 p.m.

UK unveils COVID-19 ‘bounce back’ plan for food and drink industry. 2:36 p.m.

Nine new cases push Arunachal COVID-19 tally to 148. 2:33 p.m.

Mayawati demands high-level probe into Kanpur shelter home case. 2:19 p.m.

The government decides that Muslims from India will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020 after the kingdom conveyed that pilgrims should not be sent this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says. 2:14 p.m.

A 60-year old woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Puducherry as 19 fresh cases are reported in Puducherry. 2:13 p.m.

UK PM to set July 4 date to end COVID-19 lockdown with cinemas, bars, museums, and restaurants reopening. Singapore reports 119 COVID-19 cases among foreigners, Health Ministry says.

2:03 p.m. Over three fourths of COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka were in the above 50 age group and people should take special care of their elderly relatives at home, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar says.

2:00 p.m. Alleged ISIS operative claims developing COVID-19 symptoms and seeks treatment in Tihar Jail.

1:57 p.m. As many as 200 Indian evacuees from Maldives arrive in TN.

1:51 p.m. Rajasthan sees 199 fresh COVID-19 cases with infection tally reaching 15,431.

1:50 p.m. The Haryana government will soon issue an order fixing the cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals, Health Minister Anil Vij says.

1:39 p.m. COVID-19 facility comes up at college campus in Thane.

AP reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths with toll up to 119. 1:34 p.m.

Two more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the death toll due to the contagion to 17 in the state. 1:31 p.m.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia requests Lt Governor Anil Baijal to scrap the system requiring every COVID-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment. 1:08 p.m.

As many as 54 new COVID-19 cases in Indore with district tally rising to 4,427. Government says 1,340 Made in India ventilators delivered to states.

12:49 p.m. The decision on scrapping remaining Class XII exams will likely be taken on Wednesday, Centre and the CBSE tells SC.

12:41 p.m. Pakistan records 105 more COVID-19 fatalities with death toll rising to 3,695.

12:12 p.m. Physical distancing and face mask use could help avoid second COVID-19 wave, study says.

11:55 a.m. China reports 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

11:53 a.m. Corporates, lawmakers, and rights bodies slam Trump administration's move to suspend H-1B and other work visas.

11:51 a.m. One of the servitors of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri tests positive for COVID-19 during mandatory testing of priests and police personnel ahead of the annual Rath Yatra.

11:42 a.m. WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greets people on the occasion of the Rath Yatra festival.

11:22 a.m. The US describes as "discriminatory and restrictive" the Indian government not allowing American carriers operate chartered flights on Indo-US routes even though Air India was doing so under the Vande Bharat Mission.

11:20 a.m. COVID-19 cases in India climb to 4,40,215, with the death toll rising to 14,011 with 312 new fatalities.

10:47 a.m. Clean toilets, colour-coded dustbins, comfortable beds, oxygen cylinders, and all amenities one can expect in a top class hospital -- the first inmates of the train coaches converted into isolation wards have come away praising Indian Railways for providing a unique solution to care for suspected COVID-19 patients. 10:31 a.m.

Critically ill COVID-19 patients 10 times more likely to develop heart rhythm disorders, study says. 10:04 a.m.

Nine new cases push Arunachal COVID-19 tally to 126. 9:59 a.m.

Shortage of vehicles and absence of a proper protocol on who will take patients to COVID-19 care centres are some of the stumbling blocks to authorities implementing Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order on home isolation, officials say. 8:43 a.m.

Instead of sealing a few areas, the entire state capital should be shut down for 20 days in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy says. 8:06 a.m.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after his father was confirmed to have been infected with the virus. 6:58 a.m.

US President Donald Trump believes that China is responsible for the spread of deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 4.56 lakh people globally and over 1.22 lakh in the US, his spokesperson says..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

