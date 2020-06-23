Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vasai newly-weds donate 50 beds to COVID-19 care centre

A just-married couple who has been on the forefront of voluntary work during the ongoing pandemic, scaled-down their wedding expenses to used the money to fund their noble venture of donating 50 beds to a COVID-19 care centre in Vasai, Maharashtra.

ANI | Vasai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:54 IST
Vasai newly-weds donate 50 beds to COVID-19 care centre
Eric and Merlin, newly married couple donated 50 beds to COVID-19 care centre in Vasai, Maharashtra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A just-married couple who has been on the forefront of voluntary work during the ongoing pandemic, scaled-down their wedding expenses to used the money to fund their noble venture of donating 50 beds to a COVID-19 care centre in Vasai, Maharashtra. The couple, Eric Lobo and Merlin Tuscano who got married on June 20 at the local church proceeded right after their ceremony to an isolation centre to donate beds, mattress and pillows.

The couple said, "Since the beginning of lockdown, we have been working on projects like arranging for trains for migrant workers and community kitchens. We talked to the Revenue Inspector and Sub Division officer of the district about the requirements of the COVID-19 centres and decided to pare down on the money we will spend on the wedding and instead contribute to the covid care centre." "We will also be donating oxygen cylinders to the centre," said Merlin.

With 1,35,796 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 61,807 active cases while 6,283 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia: Hajj will see at most 'thousands' due to virus

A Saudi official said on Tuesday that the hajj pilgrimage, which usually draws up to 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world, will only see at the most a few thousand pilgrims next month due to concerns over the spread of the coronaviru...

Israeli central bank forecasting gets real during pandemic

Swiped a credit card Turned on the lights Driven to work or the supermarket Israels central bank has been watching. With traditional indicators like inflation and unemployment arriving too late or unreliable due to COVID-19 disruptions and ...

'Outliers' anthology series in works, Dr Anthony Fauci subject of first season

Producer Brian Grazer is developing an anthology series based on Malcolm Gladwells bestseller Outliers, the first season of which will have White House infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in focus. According to Variety, the series...

Lockdown to be imposed in 11 wards of Guwahati from tonight

Lockdown will be imposed in 11 wards of Guwahati from 9 pm on Tuesday, untill further orders. Essential services such as grocery stores, petrol pumps, banks etc to remain functional, said Government of Assam. Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Chief Sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020