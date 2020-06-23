IMD issues orange alert for several districts in Kerala on June 26, 27

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on June 26 and in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts on June 27. As per the IMD, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rains. Extremely heavy rain predicted in Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea, most parts of Kutch, some more parts of the Gujarat region, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand. "Conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, entire Western Himalayan Region, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, most parts of Punjab and some parts of Rajasthan during next 48 hours," it said.

The IMD also said that the cyclonic circulation lies over interior Odisha and neighborhood between 2.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. The trough at mean sea level runs from northwest Rajasthan to northwest Bay of Bengal across northeast Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Chhattisgarh, southern parts of Jharkhand and northern parts of Odisha and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level, the IMD said.