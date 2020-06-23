Maximum temps hover below normal in Haryana, Punjab
Hisar recorded a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal while the maximum temperature in Karnal settled at 34 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal. Narnaul registered a high of 38 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the normal. Amritsar in Punjab registered a maximum of 37.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal.
The maximum temperatures on Tuesday remained below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 35.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, according to the Meteorological Department here.
Ambala in Haryana recorded a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal for this time of the year. Hisar recorded a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal while the maximum temperature in Karnal settled at 34 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal. Narnaul registered a high of 38 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the normal.
Amritsar in Punjab registered a maximum of 37.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal. Ludhiana and Patiala also recorded below normal maximum temperatures at 36.6 and 36.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.
