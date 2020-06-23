Spurt in cyber attacks from China, over 40,000 cases in 5 days
Hackers based in China attempted over 40,000 cyber attacks on India's Information Technology infrastructure and banking sector in the last five days, a top police official in Maharashtra said on Tuesday. The spurt in online attacks from across the border was noticed after tensions rose between the two countries in eastern Ladakh, said Yashasvi Yadav, Special Inspector General of Police of the Maharashtra Police's cyber wing.
`Maharashtra Cyber', the state police's cyber wing, collated information about these attempts and most of them were found to have originated in Chengdu area in China, he said. "According to our information at least 40,300 cyber attacks were attempted in the last four-five days on the resources in Indian cyberspace," he said.
The attacks aimed at causing issues such as denial of service, hijacking of Internet Protocol, and phishing, Yadav added. Indian Internet users should pay attention to the threat of such attacks, create robust `firewalls' and conduct cybersecurity audits, the IGP said.
