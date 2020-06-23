Left Menu
Development News Edition

Low COVID-19 testing can be "dangerous", warns Fadnavis

Addressing a press conference here, the former chief minister, who was here to review the COVID-19 situation in Pune and the adjoining and Pimpri-Chinchwad, said testing capacity needs to be ramped up in the city. "Testing is less in Pune and it seems that the state government is neglecting (this aspect) and this strategy is dangerous for the city.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:24 IST
Low COVID-19 testing can be "dangerous", warns Fadnavis
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday suggested ramping up coronavirus testing in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, and warned that not testing as per available capacity can be "dangerous". Addressing a press conference here, the former chief minister, who was here to review the COVID-19 situation in Pune and the adjoining and Pimpri-Chinchwad, said testing capacity needs to be ramped up in the city.

"Testing is less in Pune and it seems that the state government is neglecting (this aspect) and this strategy is dangerous for the city. "We have come to such a point where testing needs be done aggressively," the leader of opposition in the assembly said.

He said the state's current capacity to do 38,000 tests per day, but the current daily figure is only 14,000. "In Mumbai, the capacity is 10,000 to 12,000 but we are doing only 4000 tests. I think this strategy is dangerous," the BJP leader warned.

He said the rate of infection in Pune city was 12 per cent, but in the last few days, the incidence has now gone up to 18 per cent. "If we ramp up testing, we can isolate patients and further spread can be tamed and deaths caused due to the infection can also be minimised," Fadnavis said.

He said there is lack of coordination between different government wings in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and maintained that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should step in. "There is no coordination among ministers, there is no coordination between ministers and administration. So it is the responsibility of the chief of the state to make that coordination happen.

"That is why I expect the chief minister to ensure coordination. In absence of proper coordination, our fight against COVID-19 will only go backwards," Fadnavis said. The BJP leader also said there is no coordination with private hospitals as far as making available beds for coronavirus patients is concerned.

"There is a government resolution on medical bills charged by private hospital but there is a need to bring clarity on the charges put by hospitals," he said. The former chief minister sought action against hospitals seeking to profit from the current health crisis.

Fadnavis said he will raise all these issues and shortcomings before Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister who is also the guardian minister of Pune district, and also put forward his suggestions. He demanded that the state government financially help municipal corporations in their fight against COVID-19.

"Mumbai's municipal corporation is considered to be rich. Financial condition (of civic bodies) is Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad, Thane and Navi Mumbai is also good but they do not have large deposits. "But in other municipal corporations, they can only manage to pay salaries. So in such a situation, allocating extra funds for COVID-19 is difficult for them...so the state government should help these corporations financially," the BJP leader said.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Teacher sentenced to 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minor in Telangana

A local court in Telangana on Tuesday sentenced a teacher to 10-years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy.The 32-year-old teacher--an Urdu and Arabic teacher, working at a private school has been sent to 10-years Ri...

Talking to Centre on pre-flight mandatory COVID-19 tests: CM

Thiruvananthapuram, June 23 PTI Kerala is hopeful of implementing the mandatory pre-flight COVID-19 testing for expatriates at the earliest and talks are on with the Centre in this regard,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The state gove...

Rajasthan reports 395 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 395 new COVID19 positive cases and 9 deaths. According to the State Health Department, the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 15,627 including 3049 active cases and 365 deaths.With an increas...

German legal ruling deals Facebook blow in data use

Facebooks fight against German regulators was dealt a blow Tuesday after a top court agreed with antitrust authorities that the company was abusing its dominant market position in its use of users data to better target ads. The Federal Cart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020