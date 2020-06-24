Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shopping complex owner waives of rent for two months in Andhra Pradesh amid COVID-19 pandemic

Moved by the plight of his tenants and setting an example of humanity, an owner of a shopping complex in Andhra Pradesh waived off the rent of his shops for two months in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-06-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 09:03 IST
Shopping complex owner waives of rent for two months in Andhra Pradesh amid COVID-19 pandemic
Andhra shopping complex owner waives of rent for two months amid COVID-19 pandemic. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Moved by the plight of his tenants and setting an example of humanity, an owner of a shopping complex in Andhra Pradesh waived off the rent of his shops for two months in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. Although businesses of essential commodities are allowed with certain restrictions, non-essential businesses like jewellery, textiles etc have been impacted. Although these have been allowed in green zones, for shops in the red zones are still shut down.

In such a scenario, Rajendra Kumar Solanki, a jewellery businessman and who owns a complex with 22 shops in Vijayawada says he waived off the rent of his tenants for two months April and May. "We had no work during the lockdown so our landlord waived off the rent. We thank him for this gesture," Rakesh Kumar, a tenant shopkeeper in the shopping complex told ANI.

Following Solanki's lead, several other businessmen have come forward to help shop keepers. According to the union health ministry, the state has reported 9,372 COVID-19 cases including 4,766 active cases, 4,495 cured and 111 deaths so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australia reports first COVID-19 death in more than a month

Australias second most populous state on Wednesday said a man in his 80s died overnight from the coronavirus, the countrys first death from the virus in more than a month, as the state logged a double digit rise in cases for the eighth stra...

A 'royal' dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family: BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family.

A royal dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family....

In conflict-hit countries, coronavirus testing may not reach women

By Nellie Peyton WASHINGTON, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Big gaps between the number of male and female coronavirus cases in parts of Africa and the Middle East suggest that women may be struggling to access testing or care, an aid...

Richard Armitage to lead 'Now & Then' adaptation

The Hobbit series star Richard Armitage will be playing the lead role in the upcoming movie, Now ThenBased on William Corletts award-winning novel of the same name, the film will be directed by filmmaker Adrian Noble, best known for Vaness...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020