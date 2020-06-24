282 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha
282 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,752.ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 24-06-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 11:25 IST
282 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,752. The State Health Department has reported 125 new recoveries during the same. Of 5,752, there are 1,740 active cases whereas 3,988 have recovered from the disease.
These cases were reported from Gajapati (76), Ganjam (75), Khordha (26), Jharsuguda (23), Kandhamal (17), Sambalpur (13), Jagatsinghpur (11), Puri (09), Jajpur (06), Mayurbhanj (06), Cuttack (04), Balasore (03), Angul (01), Sundargarh (01), Bolangir (01), Koraput (01), Nayagarh (01) districts of the state while eight NDRF personnel also tested positive for COVID-19, read the COVID-19 report. The state has tested a total of 2,35,627 people so far.
ALSO READ
Asia Cup: Decision on hold; Ganguly, Shah attend ACC meet
IPL could be held in front of empty stands, working on all options: Ganguly to state units
BCCI looking at all options to hold IPL this year, including playing in empty stadiums: Ganguly
BCCI working on all possible options to stage IPL: Ganguly
Ancient temple submerged in river Mahanadi, resurfaces in Odisha's Nayagarh